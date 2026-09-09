Paramount's Legal Battle: A $1.88 Billion Bond Dilemma

Paramount Skydance has come under legal scrutiny from California Attorney General Rob Bonta over its $1.88 billion bond request tied to the Warner Bros. Discovery merger.

Paramount argues the bond is crucial to mitigate costs should they win the anti-competitive cases led by California. The legal debate has intensified with Bonta’s comments on television, equating the deal's voluntary hiatus to a formal injunction.

The conflict has major implications for the film and TV industry, with both Paramount and opposing states like California showing readiness to court if settlements fail. A crucial hearing is set for September 24, where both parties will further present their cases.