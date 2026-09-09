Justice Department Expands Antitrust Investigation in Fox-Roku Deal

The U.S. Justice Department is broadening its antitrust investigation into Fox's $22 billion acquisition of streaming platform Roku, as reported by Semafor. This development is based on sources familiar with the situation. Reuters has not yet verified the report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 04:36 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 04:36 IST
Justice Department Expands Antitrust Investigation in Fox-Roku Deal
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The U.S. Justice Department is intensifying its scrutiny of Fox’s $22 billion acquisition of the streaming platform Roku. This action, initially reported by Semafor on Tuesday, indicates a growing concern over the competitive implications of the deal.

According to individuals with knowledge of the proceedings, the antitrust watchdog is delving deeper into the agreement, although the specifics of the inquiry remain unclear at this stage.

While Semafor broke the news, Reuters has yet to independently confirm the details of the expanded investigation.

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