Iran Strikes Back: Revolutionary Guards Launch Missile Attack

Iran's Revolutionary Guards reportedly launched ballistic missile attacks on what they claim is a U.S. base in Al Azraq, Jordan. This strike was said to be in retaliation for U.S. actions against Iranian oil tankers. Jordan has not confirmed the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 04:25 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 04:25 IST
Iran Strikes Back: Revolutionary Guards Launch Missile Attack

On Wednesday, Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced through state media their missile strike on a supposed U.S. base located in Al Azraq, Jordan. The Revolutionary Guards declared the missile assault was in retaliation for U.S. hostilities directed at Iranian oil tankers.

Despite the gravity of the situation, there was no immediate response or confirmation from the Jordanian authorities regarding the purported attack. This has left international observers awaiting further evidence or statements from the involved parties.

The incident underscores heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S., with implications for regional stability and the safety of key infrastructure in the Middle East.

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