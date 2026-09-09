Iran Strikes Back: Revolutionary Guards Launch Missile Attack

On Wednesday, Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced through state media their missile strike on a supposed U.S. base located in Al Azraq, Jordan. The Revolutionary Guards declared the missile assault was in retaliation for U.S. hostilities directed at Iranian oil tankers.

Despite the gravity of the situation, there was no immediate response or confirmation from the Jordanian authorities regarding the purported attack. This has left international observers awaiting further evidence or statements from the involved parties.

The incident underscores heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S., with implications for regional stability and the safety of key infrastructure in the Middle East.