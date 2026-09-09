Yemen's Storm: Houthis' Bold Strikes in Middle East Conflict

The Tehran-backed Houthi movement has escalated tensions by attacking Saudi Arabian cities and energy facilities, heightening the Middle Eastern conflict involving the U.S. and Iran. The Houthis, a powerful religious and military force in Yemen, aim to challenge Saudi influence and have caused significant disruptions in global trade and energy markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 09:43 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 09:43 IST
Yemen's Storm: Houthis' Bold Strikes in Middle East Conflict
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The Tehran-backed Houthi movement has launched missiles and drones at Saudi Arabian cities and energy facilities, marking a new escalation in regional hostilities. These developments are set against the backdrop of ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions, stirring fears of reigniting Yemen's civil war, which could severely affect Red Sea shipping and Middle Eastern energy exports.

The Houthis, a military, political, and religious movement dominating northwest Yemen, have a history of disrupting global trade by attacking cargos in the Red Sea. Recently, they have resumed attacks on Red Sea shipping and Saudi Arabia, as a response to the U.S. war on their ally Iran. Emerging in the 1990s as a revivalist movement for the Zaydi sect of Shi'ite Islam, the Houthis have grown into a formidable force, backed by Iran, though they claim independent operations.

The ongoing conflict has roots in Saudi Arabia's fears of rising Iranian influence along its borders, leading to a military campaign in 2015. Despite years of conflict and a brief truce in 2022, the Houthis maintain control over northwest Yemen, frequently demonstrating considerable military prowess with missile and drone strikes. Their attacks have prompted global strategic shifts in trade routes and energy security, joining a complex web of regional power struggles.

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