Tensions Rise: Strait of Hormuz Shipping Declines Amid Crisis

Commodity vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz dropped below the 10-day average, potentially affected by geopolitical tensions as the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran escalates. Meanwhile, the Bab el-Mandeb strait continues to serve as a critical maritime corridor with fluctuating ship transits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 07:36 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 07:36 IST
Tensions Rise: Strait of Hormuz Shipping Declines Amid Crisis
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On Tuesday, the number of commodity vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz fell to six, down from nine the previous day, according to preliminary shipping data reviewed on Wednesday.

The volatile geopolitical landscape, marked by intensified U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, appeared to impact maritime movements. Of the six vessels, data from shiptracker Kpler indicated that five were entering and one was exiting, including a Panamax and an intermediate tanker.

Further complicating matters, the conflict expanded with Tehran-backed Houthis in Yemen launching attacks on Saudi Arabian cities, while U.S. forces targeted Iranian oil tankers. In the Bab el-Mandeb strait, another key maritime chokepoint, 25 vessels were recorded transiting amid ongoing tensions.

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