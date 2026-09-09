UN Experts Demand Justice After Bolivian Environmental Judge’s Murder

The killing of Bolivian Judge Victor Claure Hinojoza has raised urgent concerns about judicial safety, environmental justice and the rule of law, with United Nations experts calling on the Government of Bolivia to identify everyone involved in the assassination and provide meaningful support to his family.

Judge Claure, dean of Bolivia's Agro-Environmental Court, was shot dead in Santa Cruz de la Sierra on 30 April. Two individuals approached him on a motorcycle, and one attacker fired four bullets at point-blank range. He died at the scene, leaving his family, judicial colleagues and environmental defenders confronting the consequences of a crime that remains only partly solved.

A Career Dedicated to Land and Environmental Justice

Judge Claure began his working life as an environmental rights defender before building a career in the technical public service of Bolivia's agrarian sector and later becoming a judge. His professional background placed him at the centre of disputes involving land, natural resources and the environmental harm faced by communities.

In the months before his death, he had worked on several sensitive matters involving alleged unlawful mining, forest fires and land grabbing. UN experts said the apparent contract killing may have been linked to his official responsibilities, including his duty to defend the environment and uphold environmental rights.

The murder represents far more than an attack against one judicial official. When judges handling powerful economic interests or environmental crimes face intimidation or violence, the entire justice system can become more cautious, leaving affected communities with fewer opportunities to protect their land, livelihoods and health through legal action.

Key Suspects Behind the Murder Remain Free

Nearly four months after the assassination, four people had reportedly been arrested on suspicion of receiving and storing the motorcycle used by the gunman. The alleged shooter and the person believed to have ordered the killing had not been arrested, leaving major questions about responsibility and motive unanswered.

UN experts urged Bolivian authorities to conduct an effective, independent and thorough investigation capable of identifying the direct perpetrators, those who planned the crime and anyone who financed or ordered it. They also called for prosecutions, appropriate punishment and measures designed to prevent similar attacks.

An unresolved assassination can create fear throughout the judiciary, especially among judges working on mining, forest destruction, land seizures and other disputes involving influential actors. The experts warned that attacks or intimidation directed at judicial officials protecting environmental rights can weaken judicial independence and prevent people from fully exercising internationally recognised human rights.

Bolivia has an obligation under international standards to make sure judges can perform their duties without threats, pressure or fear for their lives. That responsibility includes practical protection for judicial officials whose cases expose them to heightened danger.

Judge Claure's Family Needs Immediate and Lasting Support

The impact of the killing has fallen heavily on Judge Claure's family, who have lost both a loved one and the security connected to his life and work. UN experts called on the Government to ensure that the family can live safely and maintain a decent standard of living while seeking truth and justice.

Recommended assistance includes survivor pensions, educational scholarships, compensation connected to occupational danger or violent death in the line of duty, and immediate help with funeral expenses. These measures would recognise that Judge Claure may have been killed because of the public responsibilities he carried on behalf of the state and the communities served by the judiciary.

The experts stressed that Bolivia must urgently address the wider vulnerability of judicial officials and protect people who defend the environment. They have formally communicated their concerns to the Bolivian Government, pressing authorities to clarify the motive, hold every responsible person accountable, compensate the family and prevent another judge from suffering the same fate.