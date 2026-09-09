Gulf Tensions Ignite: Yemen's Houthis and U.S.-Iran Naval Clashes Raise Global Oil Prices

Yemen's Tehran-backed Houthis launched significant assaults on four cities in Saudi Arabia, a key U.S. ally, injuring over 70 people and igniting oil facilities. This marks a substantial escalation in the six-month-old Middle Eastern conflict.

Simultaneously, U.S. forces targeted Iranian tankers linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps after Iranian strikes threatened a U.S. Navy ship. This has led to a resurgence of U.S. military strikes against Iran after a brief cessation.

The conflict threatens to heighten global oil prices, with both Iranian and U.S. actions potentially disrupting Middle East energy resources, affecting economies and political landscapes worldwide.