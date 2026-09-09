Escalating Tensions: Russian Drone Strikes Impact Ukraine

In a series of escalating tensions, Russian drones have hit the border crossing between Ukraine and Moldova, located in the southern Odesa region, resulting in the deaths of two individuals, according to Ukrainian authorities on Wednesday.

The Starokozache crossing attack has halted passenger and vehicle traffic, causing significant disruption and sparking a major fire, as reported by Governor Oleh Kiper. Moscow also continued its assaults on Kyiv overnight, igniting fires but fortunately causing no casualties, emergency services reported.

These attacks come on the heels of a brief pause in Russian air strikes on Kyiv, coinciding with the visit of U.S. peace negotiators. Ukrainian officials confirmed that five people have been killed in the capital amidst ongoing assaults.