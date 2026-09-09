Deadly Drone Attack Strikes Ukraine-Moldova Border

Russian drones targeted a border crossing between Ukraine and Moldova, resulting in fatalities, injuries, and fires. This aggressive move has heightened tensions in the region, underscoring the ongoing conflict. Ukrainian border officials released the information in a Facebook post, stressing the severity of the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 09:37 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 09:37 IST
Deadly Drone Attack Strikes Ukraine-Moldova Border
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In a dramatic escalation of regional tensions, Russian drones launched an attack on a border crossing between Ukraine and Moldova overnight. The strike led to multiple casualties and injuries, while also igniting several fires.

The Ukrainian border guard service, using social media platform Facebook, conveyed the troubling news on Wednesday. The extent of the damage underscores the severity of current hostilities.

This development is likely to increase strain in an already volatile area, drawing concern from international observers.

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