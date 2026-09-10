High-Stakes Warnings: Top Advisers Alert Trump on Prolonged Iran Conflict

In an alarming development, senior White House advisers have briefed President Donald Trump about the serious possibility that the friction with Iran could persist throughout his entire term. The revelations come from sources cited by the Wall Street Journal.

Key figures, such as Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, have communicated privately with the president, highlighting the long-term ramifications if the conflict persists, sources recount.

Though Reuters has yet to independently verify the claims, the possibility of extended military engagement could have significant geopolitical implications, worrying some U.S. officials.