Alex Beard Denies Bribery Charges Linked to Glencore Operations

Alex Beard, previously the head of oil operations for Glencore, has entered a not guilty plea regarding two bribery charges linked to the commodities firm's activities in West Africa.

On Thursday, Beard, 59, appeared at Southwark Crown Court in London, denying allegations of conspiring to make corrupt payments.

The case is expected to proceed to trial next year, following his initial court appearance where Beard indicated his intentions to contest the charges.