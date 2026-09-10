Alex Beard Denies Bribery Charges Linked to Glencore Operations

Alex Beard, the former head of oil at Glencore, formally pleaded not guilty to two bribery charges related to the company's operations in West Africa. Beard's trial is scheduled for next year after he confirmed his plea at London's Southwark Crown Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 15:12 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 15:12 IST
Alex Beard Denies Bribery Charges Linked to Glencore Operations

Alex Beard, previously the head of oil operations for Glencore, has entered a not guilty plea regarding two bribery charges linked to the commodities firm's activities in West Africa.

On Thursday, Beard, 59, appeared at Southwark Crown Court in London, denying allegations of conspiring to make corrupt payments.

The case is expected to proceed to trial next year, following his initial court appearance where Beard indicated his intentions to contest the charges.

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