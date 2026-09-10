Algeria Cuts Diplomatic Ties with UAE Amid Rising Tensions

Algeria has officially severed diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates, citing 'the exhaustion of all means to preserve bilateral ties,' according to Algerian state media on Thursday. The announcement offered no specific reasons for the decision.

The UAE's Foreign Ministry has yet to issue a response, despite an inquiry for comments. In previous reports, Algerian media sharply criticized the UAE, accusing it of attempting to sow discord in the region.

Relations between the countries took a public hit last year when Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune noted warmth with all Gulf states except one, hinting at the UAE. This diplomatic rift deepened in February when Algeria started the process to cancel an air services agreement signed with the UAE in 2013.