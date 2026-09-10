Algeria Cuts Diplomatic Ties with UAE Amid Rising Tensions

Algeria has severed diplomatic relations with the UAE, citing the depletion of all efforts to maintain bilateral ties. While the exact reasons remain undisclosed, Algerian media has accused the UAE of sowing regional discord. President Tebboune hinted at strained ties last year, furthering tensions with a canceled air services agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 16:39 IST
Algeria Cuts Diplomatic Ties with UAE Amid Rising Tensions
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Algeria has officially severed diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates, citing 'the exhaustion of all means to preserve bilateral ties,' according to Algerian state media on Thursday. The announcement offered no specific reasons for the decision.

The UAE's Foreign Ministry has yet to issue a response, despite an inquiry for comments. In previous reports, Algerian media sharply criticized the UAE, accusing it of attempting to sow discord in the region.

Relations between the countries took a public hit last year when Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune noted warmth with all Gulf states except one, hinting at the UAE. This diplomatic rift deepened in February when Algeria started the process to cancel an air services agreement signed with the UAE in 2013.

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