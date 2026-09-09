Tensions Ignite in Gulf Waters: Merchant Vessels Hit

Several merchant vessels in the northern Gulf and the Gulf of Oman have been struck by disabling fire during ongoing military activity in the region, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has reported.

The UKMTO has indicated that it is still unable to confirm any casualties from the incidents or assess whether there has been any environmental impact.

The reported strikes underscore the heightened military tensions in the strategic maritime region, raising concerns over shipping security and potential disruptions to global trade routes.