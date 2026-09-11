Malaysia's King's Decision: Najib Razak's Pardon Delayed
Malaysia's King Sultan Ibrahim has decided to defer the consideration of former premier Najib Razak's plea for a royal pardon to the next meeting, following the latest gathering of the pardons board. The decision was announced by the legal affairs division under the prime minister's department.
Malaysia's King, Sultan Ibrahim, has postponed the consideration of former Prime Minister Najib Razak's request for a royal pardon. The decision came after the latest meeting of the pardons board.
According to the legal affairs division of the prime minister's department, discussions will be revisited during the next scheduled board meeting.
The delay in the consideration reflects the ongoing due process and close scrutiny involved in such high-profile legal matters.