Strengthening Agri-Ties: India and ASEAN Forge Pathways for Collaboration

At the 9th ASEAN–India Ministerial Meeting, India's Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan engaged in pivotal bilateral talks with Malaysia, Timor-Leste, and Myanmar, highlighting mutual agricultural challenges and exploring enhanced cooperation through knowledge exchange, research, and innovation to bolster regional agricultural development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 12:58 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 12:58 IST
Strengthening Agri-Ties: India and ASEAN Forge Pathways for Collaboration
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/@ChouhanShivraj). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During the 9th ASEAN–India Ministerial Meeting on Agriculture and Forestry in New Delhi, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held impactful discussions with counterparts from Malaysia, Timor-Leste, and Myanmar. Chouhan emphasized in an X post the shared challenges between ASEAN and Indian farmers, including small landholdings and access to markets, underscoring the gathering's importance.

Talks with Malaysia's Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Mohamed Bin Sabu, highlighted the need for knowledge-sharing and collaboration. Plans for a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aim to foster joint research and innovation efforts, enhancing India-Malaysia cooperation in agricultural sectors and addressing issues such as germplasm exchange and market access.

In discussions with Marcos Da Cruz of Timor-Leste, Chouhan reinforced India's support through scientific exchanges and expert deployment to enhance Timor-Leste's agricultural framework and address food security challenges. Meanwhile, talks with Myanmar's Minister stressed cultural ties and advanced MoU finalization, focusing on trade and collaboration in agricultural sectors.

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