DBS Bank Faces Lawsuit Over 1MDB Scandal

Liquidators of four companies involved in the 1MDB recovery efforts have filed a lawsuit against DBS Bank, Southeast Asia's largest lender, for S$1.298 billion ($1.03 billion). The case stems from the global corruption scandal involving the Malaysian state fund, 1MDB, and its vast misappropriated funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 19:02 IST
DBS Bank Faces Lawsuit Over 1MDB Scandal
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Liquidators associated with the recovery of the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal have taken legal action against Southeast Asia's largest lender, DBS Bank, seeking S$1.298 billion (equivalent to $1.03 billion) in damages, according to an announcement made by DBS on Wednesday.

The claim involves four companies: Blackrock Commodities (Global), Platinum Global Luxury Services, Affinity Equity International Partners, and TKIL Global Investments, whose liquidators initiated the case. Efforts to reach the liquidators for a comment were unsuccessful. The 1MDB, co-founded by Malaysia’s former Prime Minister Najib Razak in 2009, is central to a global corruption investigation, alleging that at least $4.5 billion was misappropriated, triggering worldwide asset-recovery efforts.

At present, DBS Bank has not made any provisions for the lawsuit and intends to vigorously contest the claim, stating there was no immediate legal claim against them.

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