DBS Bank Faces Lawsuit Over 1MDB Scandal

Liquidators associated with the recovery of the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal have taken legal action against Southeast Asia's largest lender, DBS Bank, seeking S$1.298 billion (equivalent to $1.03 billion) in damages, according to an announcement made by DBS on Wednesday.

The claim involves four companies: Blackrock Commodities (Global), Platinum Global Luxury Services, Affinity Equity International Partners, and TKIL Global Investments, whose liquidators initiated the case. Efforts to reach the liquidators for a comment were unsuccessful. The 1MDB, co-founded by Malaysia’s former Prime Minister Najib Razak in 2009, is central to a global corruption investigation, alleging that at least $4.5 billion was misappropriated, triggering worldwide asset-recovery efforts.

At present, DBS Bank has not made any provisions for the lawsuit and intends to vigorously contest the claim, stating there was no immediate legal claim against them.