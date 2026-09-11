Jaishankar Advocates Economic Security and Resilient Supply Networks in BRICS

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasizes the importance of economic activity and security within BRICS for self-reliance. He urges strengthened business ties, diversified commercial relationships, and resilient supply networks to foster competitive and connected economies. His remarks inaugurate discussions at the BRICS Business Forum preceding the main summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 11:02 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 11:02 IST
Jaishankar Advocates Economic Security and Resilient Supply Networks in BRICS
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses BRICS Business Forum (Photo/ANI/DD). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant address at the BRICS Business Forum, Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar underscored the critical need for augmented economic activity and security to achieve self-reliance within the BRICS nations. He highlighted the strategic importance of elevating business partnerships, diversifying commercial ties, and fortifying resilient supply networks.

Jaishankar articulated the collective goal of simplifying market access for businesses in BRICS countries, emphasizing that increased economic activity and security are central to self-reliance. He advocated for authentic market practices, reliable logistics, and a predictable business milieu, all contributing to a robust yet connected and competitive global presence.

The forum, a key platform for private-sector engagement, precedes the BRICS Summit, offering a venue for insights on trade, investment, and sustainable development. As India's chairship gears up for pivotal summit discussions, expected topics include resilient supply chains, digital trade, energy security, and reforms in financial governance.

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