Jaishankar Advocates Economic Security and Resilient Supply Networks in BRICS

In a significant address at the BRICS Business Forum, Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar underscored the critical need for augmented economic activity and security to achieve self-reliance within the BRICS nations. He highlighted the strategic importance of elevating business partnerships, diversifying commercial ties, and fortifying resilient supply networks.

Jaishankar articulated the collective goal of simplifying market access for businesses in BRICS countries, emphasizing that increased economic activity and security are central to self-reliance. He advocated for authentic market practices, reliable logistics, and a predictable business milieu, all contributing to a robust yet connected and competitive global presence.

The forum, a key platform for private-sector engagement, precedes the BRICS Summit, offering a venue for insights on trade, investment, and sustainable development. As India's chairship gears up for pivotal summit discussions, expected topics include resilient supply chains, digital trade, energy security, and reforms in financial governance.