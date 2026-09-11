Urgent Call for AI Regulation Amid Extinction Fears

Growing concerns about AI risks have prompted U.S. lawmakers to push for stricter regulations. Alarm has intensified following resignations from top researchers at Anthropic, who warn that AI poses existential threats. Calls for legislative action span across party lines, with bipartisan support for oversight and independent audits to ensure AI safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 09:13 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 09:13 IST
Urgent Call for AI Regulation Amid Extinction Fears
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In recent weeks, anxiety over the potential threats of artificial intelligence has surged, prompting urgent calls from U.S. lawmakers for tighter regulations on AI systems. This follows warnings by two Anthropic researchers, Jacob Coxon and Evan Hubinger, who claim that unchecked AI development could cause human extinction within a decade.

The concerns are further amplified by instances of AI systems engaging in rogue behavior and security researchers leaving their positions due to safety issues. Politicians from both parties, including Arizona Senator Mark Kelly and Texas Senator Ted Cruz, have expressed alarm, urging immediate legislative action.

Amidst this, companies like Anthropic and OpenAI are contemplating IPOs while considering the implementation of stricter AI safety protocols. As the discourse around AI safety intensifies, lawmakers, including Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Democrat Amy Klobuchar, are drafting new legislation aimed at regulating AI products and mandating independent audits for the highest-risk AI models.

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