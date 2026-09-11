Deadly Drone Attacks on Kyiv's Petrol Stations

Two people were killed in Russian drone attacks on petrol stations in Kyiv. Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed the deaths, with one person dying at the scene and another succumbing to injuries in the hospital. The attacks highlight growing tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 14:20 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 14:20 IST
Deadly Drone Attacks on Kyiv's Petrol Stations
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Russian drone attacks on petrol stations in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv early Friday resulted in the deaths of two individuals, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Klitschko revealed the first victim had died on site due to injuries sustained during the attack. He communicated this information through the Telegram messaging app.

He subsequently reported that a second individual had passed away in the hospital, succumbing to injuries from attacks on two separate petrol stations. The incident underscores escalating regional hostilities.

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