Ukraine's Fiery Strike on Russian Refinery
Ukraine's military struck a Russian oil refinery in Saratov overnight, as reported on Friday. The attack resulted in fires at the site, according to the general staff's update shared on X. This development adds tension to the already strained relations between the two nations.
Ukraine's military announced on Friday that it targeted a Russian oil refinery located in Saratov overnight.
According to the general staff's report, the attack led to fires at the refinery site.
This incident highlights the ongoing conflict and escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia.