Anthropic, a leading AI organization, disclosed its role in preventing the misuse of its Claude AI models for malevolent purposes, including the development of biological weapons and a cyber espionage campaign allegedly linked to Russia. Detailed in a report published Thursday, the AI firm accused Chinese competitors of hacking attempts aimed at replicating Claude's capabilities, highlighting a worrying trend in AI security breaches.

Amid the growing number of illegal hacking attempts, pressure is mounting on AI sector pioneers regarding potential regulations. Two Anthropic researchers have warned that advancements in artificial intelligence could threaten the existence of the human race. Incidents were reported involving science experiments on pathogens, emphasizing the technology's potential dual-use nature.

In its report, Anthropic identified previously unknown threat actors misusing Claude for weapons design, including conventional arms like drones and missiles. It also exposed Russian and Chinese involvement in utilizing AI for orchestrated cyberattacks and alleged intellectual property theft. Anthropic's alertness and action against these threats underscore the escalating AI arms race.