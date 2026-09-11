Controversy Surrounds Deportee Detention in Equatorial Guinea

Egyptian deportee Ahmed Soliman, who spoke against alleged police mistreatment in Equatorial Guinea, is now in custody without communication. His deportation is part of U.S. 'third-country' deals struck with African nations. Human rights groups express concern for deportees' safety and demand Equatorial Guinea disclose Soliman's status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 22:59 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 22:59 IST
Controversy Surrounds Deportee Detention in Equatorial Guinea

Ahmed Soliman, an Egyptian deported from the United States to Equatorial Guinea, has been detained by the local police under mysterious circumstances, his U.S.-based lawyer reported on Friday. Soliman had previously voiced concerns over alleged police mistreatment.

Video footage indicates police drew firearms on Soliman and other migrants during an incident. Later, security forces confiscated phones from migrants at the hotel. These actions appear to have been prompted by a Reuters report covering the situation, as communicated by Soliman to his lawyer.

The Equatorial Guinean government has not responded to inquiries about the case. Rights groups have criticized the U.S.'s deportation agreements with African nations, declaring the process as opaque and endangering deportees.

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