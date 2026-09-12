Unprecedented Deportation: Afghan Woman Labeled 'Alien Terrorist'

Nazira Haji Zada, an Afghan woman and lawful U.S. resident, was deported following accusations of aiding an ISIS-inspired plot. Despite not being charged, she consented to removal via an obscure court. Her case highlights concerns about due process and classified evidence in U.S. deportation proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 01:10 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 01:10 IST
Unprecedented Deportation: Afghan Woman Labeled 'Alien Terrorist'

Nazira Haji Zada, an Afghan national residing in Texas, was deported from the United States after she chose not to challenge her removal under the Alien Terrorist Removal Court. The U.S. Department of Justice accused her of supporting a failed ISIS-inspired plot for a mass shooting.

Despite never being formally charged with a crime, her deportation marks the first use in decades of the court, which allows classified evidence without the accused having the ability to review it. Critics argue this secretive process violates due process rights.

Defending his client, attorney Matthew Farley condemned the process as unconstitutional. The case underscores ongoing debates over national security and civil liberties, particularly under former President Donald Trump's aggressive immigration policies.

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