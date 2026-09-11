Tragedy at Sea: Ferry Fire Disaster in Palawan

Philippine rescuers continue their search for over 80 missing individuals after a ferry fire off Palawan's coast killed at least five people. The incident remains unsolved, with survivor accounts indicating explosions onboard. The ferry was en route from Manila to Coron, carrying passengers and substantial cargo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 07:02 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 07:02 IST
Tragedy at Sea: Ferry Fire Disaster in Palawan
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Rescue efforts resumed Friday in the search for over 80 individuals still missing after a deadly ferry fire off Palawan's coast in the Philippines. The blaze killed at least five people, with clouds of thick smoke hampering rescue operations, as reported by the Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson, Cayabyab.

The incident's origins are still under investigation. Survivors recounted two explosive sounds prior to the fire igniting quickly onboard, said the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA). Of the boat's 117 passengers and 17 crew members, 43 have been rescued so far, while two initially considered missing were confirmed absent from the journey.

According to Cayabyab, rescue operations, featuring five Coast Guard vessels with divers, received additional support from local fishermen, army boats, and private resort owners. The ferry contained cargo such as motorcycles and vehicles, along with passengers traveling to Coron, noted for its tourism allure.

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