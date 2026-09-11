Tragedy at Sea: Ferry Fire Claims Lives in Palawan

A catastrophic incident struck Palawan province as a ferry caught fire, leading to the recovery of 30 bodies by Friday.

Officials have confirmed that the death toll has now reached 35. The Philippines coast guard is actively investigating the cause of the fire that engulfed the ferry.

Efforts are underway to support affected families, while authorities work tirelessly to uncover more details about the incident. This tragedy has drawn national attention, prompting discussions on maritime safety regulations.