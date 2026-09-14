Tensions Rise: Polish Military Recovers Russian Drone from Baltic Sea

The Polish military has retrieved a suspected Russian drone from the Baltic Sea, raising concerns of increasing drone incursions along NATO's eastern flank. Such incidents exacerbate fears of the Russia-Ukraine conflict impacting broader European security. This follows a recent drone attack on a passenger train near the Polish-Ukrainian border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 16:48 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 16:48 IST
Tensions Rise: Polish Military Recovers Russian Drone from Baltic Sea
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In a significant development, Poland's defense minister announced that the military has retrieved a suspected Russian drone from the Baltic Sea. This discovery was made near the coastal town of Rusinowo in northern Poland.

NATO's eastern flank has been on edge as drone incursions have become more frequent, heightening fears that the current Russia-Ukraine conflict might extend beyond its current boundaries and threaten the security of neighboring countries.

The recovery of the drone comes on the heels of a recent incident where a Russian drone struck a passenger train near the Poland-Ukraine border. Notably, this train route was used shortly before by a number of European diplomats, including former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, underscoring the unsettling escalation in regional tensions.

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