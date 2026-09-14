Russian Drone Mystery on Polish Shore

Poland's military discovered what seems to be a Russian drone along the Baltic Sea coast's northern beach. The announcement was made by Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz on social media platform X, raising concerns about national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 16:32 IST
Russian Drone Mystery on Polish Shore
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Authorities in Poland have uncovered what is suspected to be a Russian military drone along the northern Baltic Sea coastline. The discovery has prompted immediate investigations into the origin and purpose of the unmanned aerial vehicle.

The Polish Defence Minister, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, shared the news via the social media platform X on Monday. This discovery has raised security concerns amid ongoing tensions between Warsaw and Moscow.

As the investigation proceeds, questions arise about possible drone espionage activities, further complicating the already strained Polish-Russian relations.

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