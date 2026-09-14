Russian Drone Mystery on Polish Shore

Authorities in Poland have uncovered what is suspected to be a Russian military drone along the northern Baltic Sea coastline. The discovery has prompted immediate investigations into the origin and purpose of the unmanned aerial vehicle.

The Polish Defence Minister, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, shared the news via the social media platform X on Monday. This discovery has raised security concerns amid ongoing tensions between Warsaw and Moscow.

As the investigation proceeds, questions arise about possible drone espionage activities, further complicating the already strained Polish-Russian relations.