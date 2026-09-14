US Senate Debates AI Safety Legislation Amid Rising Concerns

U.S. Senate negotiators are working on a legislative proposal that would require AI companies to show they are taking adequate steps to ensure their products do not cause harm, sources close to the talks reveal.

Following concerns stirred by the comments of Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon, who resigned citing fears that AI could be existentially dangerous, the Senate is considering allowing the U.S. commerce secretary to demand evidence of a 'duty of care' from AI developers.

Despite these efforts, the legislative path remains challenging as President Trump expressed satisfaction with current regulatory measures, while the bill's passage faces significant hurdles in Congress. Key Senate figures, including John Thune and Ted Cruz, are involved in orchestrating bipartisan negotiations.