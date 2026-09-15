Escalating Tensions: Civilians Injured in Saudi-Houthi Conflict

Thirteen civilians sustained injuries following attacks by Iran-aligned Houthi forces on the Saudi Arabian cities of Khamis Mushait, Abha, and Taif on Monday. This news was confirmed by the Saudi-led coalition operating in Yemen on Tuesday.

The latest bout of violence underscores the persistent volatility in the region, drawing attention to the struggle between the Saudi coalition and the Houthi group. Such incidents pose significant threats to the civilian population.

The Saudi-led coalition continues to devise strategies to counter the Houthi threat as the conflict raises concerns about regional security and stability, calling for a renewed focus on diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation.