Trump Dismisses AI Fears, Advocates for Strong Leadership

President Donald Trump asserted on Monday that the U.S. already has sufficient measures to regulate and prosecute AI companies, suggesting that industry leaders' concerns over the weekend may be overstated.

"The only control or 'guardrails' that AI needs is a STRONG AND SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT, and the U.S.A. possesses that," Trump confidently posted on Truth Social. He cautioned that sowing doubt about AI development would advantage China. Trump referenced the country's significant criminal and regulatory capabilities over AI firms and alleged a malicious conspiracy against AI and data centers, benefiting China.

Amid rising public concern in the U.S. about AI's potential harm, prompted by Anthropic researchers predicting existential threats, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei proposed a three-step development moderation framework, supported by industry figures like Elon Musk and OpenAI's Sam Altman. Trump pointed to past actions against AI developers, including Amodei, emphasizing his administration's protective efforts.