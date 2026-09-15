Near Miss: Russian Frigate's Flares Target Danish Military Helicopter

In a tense encounter, a Russian frigate discharged two flares towards a Danish military helicopter on Monday, narrowly missing its target in international waters near Denmark. The Nordic NATO member's military stated that the incident occurred during a routine mission.

The Fennec helicopter, engaged in its usual task of photographing the Russian vessel, was nearly hit by one of the flares, according to a late Monday statement from Denmark’s defence command. Pyrotechnic flares are typically used as warning signals at sea, highlighting the seriousness of this situation.

Denmark’s Foreign Minister, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, criticized the act as 'unacceptable,' stating it could have risked lives. He emphasized Denmark's commitment to ensuring peaceful passage through Danish waters and announced that he has summoned Russia's ambassador for further dialogue. The Russian embassy has yet to provide a response.