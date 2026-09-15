Telenor Under Investigation: Allegations of Complicity in Myanmar Crimes

Norwegian authorities have launched a probe into Telenor over suspicions that the telecommunications giant might have facilitated crimes against humanity in Myanmar after the military coup in 2021. The investigation, led by the National Criminal Investigation Service and the PST security service, focuses on the alleged transfer of historical customer data to the junta.

This escalated scrutiny involves a raid at Telenor's Oslo headquarters, amid allegations of violating international sanctions. The inquiry also connects to claims made by a Swedish non-profit organization, which earlier this year filed a class-action lawsuit against the company for aiding the Myanmar military regime by sharing sensitive call and location data.

Telenor, after divesting its Myanmar operations in March 2022, maintains its position, cooperating with Norwegian investigators while expressing the dilemmas faced under the oppressive regime. Despite the allegations, no charges have been filed against individuals, emphasizing the complexity and risk-related decisions faced by the company under the oppressive local junta.