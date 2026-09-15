Telenor Under Investigation: Allegations of Complicity in Myanmar Crimes
Norwegian police are investigating Telenor for potentially aiding crimes against humanity in Myanmar post-2021 coup. Authorities suspect sanctions violations and possible data sharing, which may have contributed to serious human rights abuses. Telenor's office was raided, and the company is cooperating with the investigation, despite denying any misconduct.
Norwegian authorities have launched a probe into Telenor over suspicions that the telecommunications giant might have facilitated crimes against humanity in Myanmar after the military coup in 2021. The investigation, led by the National Criminal Investigation Service and the PST security service, focuses on the alleged transfer of historical customer data to the junta.
This escalated scrutiny involves a raid at Telenor's Oslo headquarters, amid allegations of violating international sanctions. The inquiry also connects to claims made by a Swedish non-profit organization, which earlier this year filed a class-action lawsuit against the company for aiding the Myanmar military regime by sharing sensitive call and location data.
Telenor, after divesting its Myanmar operations in March 2022, maintains its position, cooperating with Norwegian investigators while expressing the dilemmas faced under the oppressive regime. Despite the allegations, no charges have been filed against individuals, emphasizing the complexity and risk-related decisions faced by the company under the oppressive local junta.