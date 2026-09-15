Telenor Under Investigation: Allegations of Complicity in Myanmar Crimes

Norwegian police are investigating Telenor for potentially aiding crimes against humanity in Myanmar post-2021 coup. Authorities suspect sanctions violations and possible data sharing, which may have contributed to serious human rights abuses. Telenor's office was raided, and the company is cooperating with the investigation, despite denying any misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 15:10 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 15:10 IST
Telenor Under Investigation: Allegations of Complicity in Myanmar Crimes

Norwegian authorities have launched a probe into Telenor over suspicions that the telecommunications giant might have facilitated crimes against humanity in Myanmar after the military coup in 2021. The investigation, led by the National Criminal Investigation Service and the PST security service, focuses on the alleged transfer of historical customer data to the junta.

This escalated scrutiny involves a raid at Telenor's Oslo headquarters, amid allegations of violating international sanctions. The inquiry also connects to claims made by a Swedish non-profit organization, which earlier this year filed a class-action lawsuit against the company for aiding the Myanmar military regime by sharing sensitive call and location data.

Telenor, after divesting its Myanmar operations in March 2022, maintains its position, cooperating with Norwegian investigators while expressing the dilemmas faced under the oppressive regime. Despite the allegations, no charges have been filed against individuals, emphasizing the complexity and risk-related decisions faced by the company under the oppressive local junta.

TRENDING

1
Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Ivory Coast
2
Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Poland
3
China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

Global
4
Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Classroom Grades to Construction Safety: Who Checks AI Errors?

Why a Stopwatch Cannot Capture a Young Footballer’s Potential

Open Markets, Dirty Growth? Institutions Determine Globalization’s Climate Cost

Ghana’s Growth Engine Is Running on More Inputs, Not Greater Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026