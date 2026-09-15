Global Political & Economic Events: A September-October Overview

In a comprehensive overview, the schedule outlines an array of significant global events set to unfold over the coming weeks. Among the notable gatherings, the visit of the King and Queen of Thailand to Vietnam, and ASEAN meetings in Manila spotlight regional diplomacy and economic discussions.

In addition to political summits, cultural festivities in Munich and Toronto draw international attention with Oktoberfest and the International Film Festival's charm. Moreover, the diary underscores economic conversations through EU meetings, government debt auctions, and a Federal Reserve briefing.

As global leaders congregate to discuss pressing issues, this calendar serves as an essential guide to understanding the forthcoming tides of change on the world stage, touching on diverse sectors such as economy, politics, and arts.