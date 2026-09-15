Global Political & Economic Events: A September-October Overview

This diary lists a global itinerary of key political, cultural, and economic events ranging from significant anniversaries and conferences to international summits and elections. It provides a comprehensive schedule of happenings in various countries including Vietnam, Canada, Germany, and more, reflecting the dynamic geopolitical landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 17:53 IST
Global Political & Economic Events: A September-October Overview
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In a comprehensive overview, the schedule outlines an array of significant global events set to unfold over the coming weeks. Among the notable gatherings, the visit of the King and Queen of Thailand to Vietnam, and ASEAN meetings in Manila spotlight regional diplomacy and economic discussions.

In addition to political summits, cultural festivities in Munich and Toronto draw international attention with Oktoberfest and the International Film Festival's charm. Moreover, the diary underscores economic conversations through EU meetings, government debt auctions, and a Federal Reserve briefing.

As global leaders congregate to discuss pressing issues, this calendar serves as an essential guide to understanding the forthcoming tides of change on the world stage, touching on diverse sectors such as economy, politics, and arts.

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