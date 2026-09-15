Kurdish Language in Peril: Balancing Education Reforms in Syria

Syrian Kurds are fighting to maintain education in their mother tongue amid Syria's governmental push to reintegrate Kurdish regions under the state's authority. A new decree permits some subjects to be taught in Kurdish, but falls short of Kurdish ambitions for a full Kurdish curriculum.

The start of the school year, following the regions' reintegration, sparked protests among pupils about the new Arabic curriculum. The Kurdish language, once flourishing under Kurdish self-rule, now faces restrictions, as authorities volley between Kurdish cultural preservation and Syrian state demands.

The recent decree, recognizing Kurdish as a national language in Kurdish-majority areas, met backlash due to its limits on Kurdish instruction, potentially undermining cultural identity. Negotiations continue regarding how to merge Kurdish and state educational institutions, with Kurds striving to safeguard educational and cultural gains.