Farmers Ignite Protests: Dutch Railways and Highways Hit Amid Budget Day Unrest

Dutch farmers unleashed a wave of disruption on Tuesday as they set fires near highways and caused traffic chaos to protest government budget plans.

Saboteurs tied pipes to railway tracks, causing more chaos ahead of parliament's opening. The Farmers Defence Force distanced itself from rail sabotage, attributing it to individual actions.

Protests were fueled by farmers' anger over the government's plans to tackle nitrogen pollution, which include financial measures that could hurt their industry. Authorities are investigating deliberate railway obstructions, which sparked widespread travel disruptions.