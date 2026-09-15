Farmers Ignite Protests: Dutch Railways and Highways Hit Amid Budget Day Unrest
Dutch farmers set fires along highways and disrupted railways in protest against government budget plans. Fires closed roads, affecting traffic, while saboteurs tied pipes to rail tracks, disrupting train services. The protests highlight farmers' anger over being blamed for nitrogen pollution, despite government promises of compensation.
Dutch farmers unleashed a wave of disruption on Tuesday as they set fires near highways and caused traffic chaos to protest government budget plans.
Saboteurs tied pipes to railway tracks, causing more chaos ahead of parliament's opening. The Farmers Defence Force distanced itself from rail sabotage, attributing it to individual actions.
Protests were fueled by farmers' anger over the government's plans to tackle nitrogen pollution, which include financial measures that could hurt their industry. Authorities are investigating deliberate railway obstructions, which sparked widespread travel disruptions.
ALSO READ
-
Sabotage Strikes Dutch Rails Ahead of Parliament's State Opening
-
Repression Machinery: Belarus's Systematic Silencing of Dissent
-
Japan Weighs Record Defense Spending Boost
-
Syria Erupts Over Fuel Price Hikes: Protests Expand Amid Economic Strains
-
Karnataka Home Minister Defends Festival Measures Amid BJP Criticism