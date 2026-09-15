Escalating Energy Strikes: Russia and Ukraine Target Each Other's Oil Infrastructure

In a dramatic turn of events, Russia and Ukraine have escalated their attacks on each other's energy infrastructure. On Tuesday, Russia targeted petrol stations in Kyiv, while Ukraine retaliated by striking a Russian oil refinery.

Despite an announcement by former U.S. President Donald Trump suggesting a cessation of these strikes, the conflict has shown no signs of abating. Russia's persistent use of drones and missiles against Ukraine has already led to considerable damage, with recent attacks killing two people.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the need for credible guarantees for a halt in the strikes, which he insists must be reciprocal. Meanwhile, Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged Trump's proposal as 'a very good idea' but stressed more action is needed to stabilize global fuel prices. The situation remains tense as both nations continue their relentless assault on vital energy targets.