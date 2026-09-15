Escalating Energy Strikes: Russia and Ukraine Target Each Other's Oil Infrastructure

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine intensifies as both nations target each other's energy infrastructure. Russia launched drone attacks on Ukrainian petrol stations, while Ukraine struck a Russian oil refinery. Despite an announcement from Donald Trump claiming an agreement to stop such attacks, tensions remain high.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 18:08 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 18:08 IST
Escalating Energy Strikes: Russia and Ukraine Target Each Other's Oil Infrastructure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic turn of events, Russia and Ukraine have escalated their attacks on each other's energy infrastructure. On Tuesday, Russia targeted petrol stations in Kyiv, while Ukraine retaliated by striking a Russian oil refinery.

Despite an announcement by former U.S. President Donald Trump suggesting a cessation of these strikes, the conflict has shown no signs of abating. Russia's persistent use of drones and missiles against Ukraine has already led to considerable damage, with recent attacks killing two people.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the need for credible guarantees for a halt in the strikes, which he insists must be reciprocal. Meanwhile, Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged Trump's proposal as 'a very good idea' but stressed more action is needed to stabilize global fuel prices. The situation remains tense as both nations continue their relentless assault on vital energy targets.

TRENDING

1
Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Ivory Coast
2
Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Poland
3
China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

Global
4
Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Going Digital Ease China’s Pollution and Carbon Burden?

From Classroom Grades to Construction Safety: Who Checks AI Errors?

Why a Stopwatch Cannot Capture a Young Footballer’s Potential

Open Markets, Dirty Growth? Institutions Determine Globalization’s Climate Cost

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026