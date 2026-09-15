Leaders Unite for Maritime Security in Red Sea Discussions

In a strategic meeting held on Tuesday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman underlined the essential need to maintain security and navigational freedom in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Red Sea.

The discussions, as reported by the Egyptian presidency, highlighted the possible geopolitical implications for the region, aiming to bolster maritime safety through mutual cooperation.

Furthermore, President Sisi reaffirmed Egypt's backing of Saudi Arabia's initiatives to protect its national security and stability, aligning with efforts to find a sustainable political resolution to the ongoing crisis in Yemen.