Poland Fortifies Border Amid Rising Security Threats

In a significant move to bolster its security, Poland has begun reinforcing its border with Ukraine following recent Russian drone attacks near the frontier. The strikes took place dangerously close to NATO member guard posts over the weekend.

On Tuesday, Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz emphasized the threat to Europe's collective security posed by Russia. He noted that, in line with government decisions, the infrastructure used by the Border Guard is being upgraded.

Measures include the deployment of the 18th Engineer Regiment, tasked with constructing fortifications using collapsible, sand-filled containers. Additional developments at the Dorohusk, Medyka, and Korczowa crossings focus on observation and guard posts, underscoring Poland's commitment to strengthening its borders.