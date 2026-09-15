Navigational Freedom and Security: Key Talk Points Between Egypt and Saudi Arabia

During discussions on Tuesday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman highlighted the importance of freedom and security of navigation in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Red Sea. President Sisi also backed Saudi efforts to maintain stability and find a political solution to the Yemen crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 18:28 IST
Navigational Freedom and Security: Key Talk Points Between Egypt and Saudi Arabia
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On Tuesday, high-level talks between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman underscored the critical need to guarantee navigational freedom and security in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Red Sea, according to statements from the Egyptian presidency.

Al-Sisi also expressed his support for Saudi Arabia's actions to safeguard its security and stability, demonstrating alignment on regional security concerns. The president emphasized the necessity of a comprehensive and sustainable political resolution to the ongoing Yemen crisis.

Both leaders reiterated the importance of maintaining open and secure maritime routes, which are crucial for international trade and regional stability, as part of their broader discussions on geopolitical cooperation.

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