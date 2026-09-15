German Government Seeks Stake in UniCredit

The German Finance Minister, Lars Klingbeil, announced the government's intention to have a presence on UniCredit's governing bodies. This move follows a meeting with CEO Andrea Orcel, who opposes the German government's demand to keep two supervisory board seats, according to insider sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 18:29 IST
German Government Seeks Stake in UniCredit
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The German government has indicated its intention to secure representation within UniCredit’s governance structure, as stated by Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil on Tuesday. The announcement came after Klingbeil's meeting with UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel.

Insider sources revealed that Orcel opposes the German government's request to retain two seats on the company’s supervisory board. This disagreement highlights tensions between UniCredit and German authorities over the bank's leadership structure.

The issue of board representation is critical as it dictates the influence Germany can wield within UniCredit, one of Europe’s major banking entities. The outcome will be closely watched by stakeholders in both the financial and governmental sectors.

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