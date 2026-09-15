Global Alert: Iranian Spyware Targeting Activists Revealed

Britain, the United States, and the Netherlands have issued a joint cybersecurity warning about Iranian state-linked actors targeting dissidents, activists, and journalists using spyware. Known as 'CHOSEN BRICK', this spyware campaigns via platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram, stealing sensitive information through spear-phishing tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 20:01 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 20:01 IST
Global Alert: Iranian Spyware Targeting Activists Revealed
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An unprecedented cybersecurity alert was jointly issued by Britain, the United States, and the Netherlands, cautioning against Iranian spyware targeting dissidents and activists.

The UK's National Cyber Security Centre identified 'CHOSEN BRICK' as the weapon of choice for Iranian-linked hackers, exploiting platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram with spear-phishing attacks.

The advisory urges heightened vigilance and protective measures among potential targets, spotlighting the ongoing global cyber threat landscape.

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