Global Alert: Iranian Spyware Targeting Activists Revealed

An unprecedented cybersecurity alert was jointly issued by Britain, the United States, and the Netherlands, cautioning against Iranian spyware targeting dissidents and activists.

The UK's National Cyber Security Centre identified 'CHOSEN BRICK' as the weapon of choice for Iranian-linked hackers, exploiting platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram with spear-phishing attacks.

The advisory urges heightened vigilance and protective measures among potential targets, spotlighting the ongoing global cyber threat landscape.