Record High: U.S. Median Household Income in 2025

The U.S. poverty rate decreased to 10.2% in 2025, while the median household income rose to a record $87,460, the Census Bureau reported. The supplementary poverty measure was recorded at 13.1%, reflecting the country’s nuanced economic landscape even as household earnings improve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 20:03 IST
Record High: U.S. Median Household Income in 2025

The U.S. has witnessed a decline in its poverty rate, now at 10.2% for 2025, marking a 0.5% decrease from the previous year, according to a Tuesday report by the Census Bureau. This positive economic shift comes alongside a record increase in median household income.

Median household earnings soared by 2.6%, reaching $87,460, showcasing a continued upward trend in the nation's economic health. This progress is tempered by the supplementary poverty measure, recorded at 13.1%, highlighting areas where economic hardships persist.

While the standard measure indicates fewer individuals living below the poverty line, the supplementary measure suggests many are still facing significant financial challenges, emphasizing the need for ongoing economic support and intervention strategies.

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