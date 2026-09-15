Hungary's Top Businessman Under Investigation in Bribery Scandal

Daniel Jellinek, a leading Hungarian businessman, is under investigation for alleged bribery related to a bus procurement deal. Hungarian authorities have conducted raids and detained suspects. Jellinek asserts innocence and remains cooperative. Despite the investigation, Indotek Group, led by Jellinek, continues to operate without disruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 20:09 IST
Hungary's Top Businessman Under Investigation in Bribery Scandal

Daniel Jellinek, one of Hungary's most affluent entrepreneurs, is under scrutiny in a bribery investigation connected to a bus procurement deal, as reported by prosecutors and his company. Authorities have conducted raids and questioned multiple suspects, though no names have been released.

In response to media coverage and comments from Prime Minister Peter Magyar, Indotek Group confirmed that Jellinek was questioned on September 15. The firm states Jellinek had already complied voluntarily with a summons on September 10 and has been cooperating fully with the authorities.

Ranked seventh on Forbes' 2025 list of Hungary's wealthiest, with assets around 313 billion forints, Jellinek has engaged in significant real estate ventures, notably with Istvan Tiborcz. Indotek insists Jellinek is innocent, and the company continues to operate smoothly, unaffected by the ongoing inquiry.

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