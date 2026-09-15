U.S. Treasury Secretary to Meet Chinese Vice Premier Ahead of Trump-Xi Talks

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is set to hold talks with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng this weekend. The meeting precedes a pivotal encounter between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping scheduled for next week.

Bessent revealed the planned meeting during a session with the House Financial Services Committee, emphasizing the importance of continued dialogue on strategic topics.

Key issues on the agenda include Iran and the Chinese financial links to Tehran, a connection the U.S. has been trying to sever from western financial ecosystems.