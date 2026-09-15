U.S. Treasury Secretary to Meet Chinese Vice Premier Ahead of Trump-Xi Talks

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced plans to meet with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng before a crucial meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The discussions will focus on Iran and China’s financial connections with Tehran, which the U.S. aims to exclude from western financial systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 20:08 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary to Meet Chinese Vice Premier Ahead of Trump-Xi Talks
Scott Bessent

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is set to hold talks with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng this weekend. The meeting precedes a pivotal encounter between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping scheduled for next week.

Bessent revealed the planned meeting during a session with the House Financial Services Committee, emphasizing the importance of continued dialogue on strategic topics.

Key issues on the agenda include Iran and the Chinese financial links to Tehran, a connection the U.S. has been trying to sever from western financial ecosystems.

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