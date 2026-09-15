U.N. Considers Underground Aid Supplies Amidst Russian Strikes

In response to increasing Russian strikes on warehouses, the U.N. in Ukraine is considering transferring aid supplies underground, revealed Matthias Schmale, the U.N. Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine. Strikes this year have decimated millions in supplies.

Speaking in Geneva, Schmale highlighted the escalation in attacks on their warehousing abilities as a concerning new trend, as this poses significant logistical challenges. Innovative strategies, including storing supplies in underground bunkers and postponing rate at which they purchase supplies to decrease vulnerability to attacks, are under consideration.

Emphasizing the growing complexity, Schmale remarked on the evolving nature of warfare with the attacks seemingly shifting to aerial strikes. This shift incurs additional taxpayer costs, exceeding the U.N.'s projected aid budget of $2.3 billion for 2026. To counter these threats, the U.N. is investing in protective equipment and considering the installation of mobile drone shelters in high-risk areas.