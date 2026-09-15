U.N. Considers Underground Aid Supplies Amidst Russian Strikes

The U.N. Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine is exploring moving aid supplies underground due to Russian strikes on warehouses. The attacks have destroyed crucial supplies, and the U.N. is considering delaying purchases and investing in protective equipment to mitigate risks and manage unexpected costs within their aid budget.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 20:52 IST
U.N. Considers Underground Aid Supplies Amidst Russian Strikes

In response to increasing Russian strikes on warehouses, the U.N. in Ukraine is considering transferring aid supplies underground, revealed Matthias Schmale, the U.N. Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine. Strikes this year have decimated millions in supplies.

Speaking in Geneva, Schmale highlighted the escalation in attacks on their warehousing abilities as a concerning new trend, as this poses significant logistical challenges. Innovative strategies, including storing supplies in underground bunkers and postponing rate at which they purchase supplies to decrease vulnerability to attacks, are under consideration.

Emphasizing the growing complexity, Schmale remarked on the evolving nature of warfare with the attacks seemingly shifting to aerial strikes. This shift incurs additional taxpayer costs, exceeding the U.N.'s projected aid budget of $2.3 billion for 2026. To counter these threats, the U.N. is investing in protective equipment and considering the installation of mobile drone shelters in high-risk areas.

TRENDING

1
Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Ivory Coast
2
Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Poland
3
China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

Global
4
Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Going Digital Ease China’s Pollution and Carbon Burden?

From Classroom Grades to Construction Safety: Who Checks AI Errors?

Why a Stopwatch Cannot Capture a Young Footballer’s Potential

Open Markets, Dirty Growth? Institutions Determine Globalization’s Climate Cost

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026