Militarization of Space: The Battle Beyond Earth

The Pentagon's admission of space weapons marks a pivotal point in the increasing militarization of space. The U.S. emphasizes space as crucial for global security and economic stability, while warning of adversaries' attempts to undermine these efforts. As tensions rise, global powers are preparing for space conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 21:44 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 21:44 IST
Militarization of Space: The Battle Beyond Earth
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The U.S. Air Force chief's recent admission about Pentagon's space-based weapons has been described as a 'landmark' moment in the escalating militarization of space. This move aims to deter acts of aggression against the United States and its allies, according to a U.S. official.

Speaking at a conference near Washington, D.C., U.S. Air Force Secretary Troy Meink laid bare Washington's 'on-orbit space control weapons,' marking the Pentagon's firmest acknowledgment of its space arsenal amidst rising tensions with Russia and China.

Director Richard Palmer of U.S. Space Command underscored the importance of such capabilities, stating they are crucial for both deterrence and defense. Despite ongoing global threats, Palmer stopped short of revealing specific details about these weapons.

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