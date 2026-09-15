Militarization of Space: The Battle Beyond Earth

The U.S. Air Force chief's recent admission about Pentagon's space-based weapons has been described as a 'landmark' moment in the escalating militarization of space. This move aims to deter acts of aggression against the United States and its allies, according to a U.S. official.

Speaking at a conference near Washington, D.C., U.S. Air Force Secretary Troy Meink laid bare Washington's 'on-orbit space control weapons,' marking the Pentagon's firmest acknowledgment of its space arsenal amidst rising tensions with Russia and China.

Director Richard Palmer of U.S. Space Command underscored the importance of such capabilities, stating they are crucial for both deterrence and defense. Despite ongoing global threats, Palmer stopped short of revealing specific details about these weapons.