Al-Nassr's Unexpected Setback in Asian Champions League Opener

Al-Nassr faced a tough start in the Asian Champions League with a 4-0 defeat to Al-Ain. Houssine and Soufiane Rahimi, along with Giorgos Giakoumakis, led Al-Ain to victory. Al-Hilal, another Saudi team, secured a 2-1 win against Al-Gharafa, highlighting the competitive spirit of the league.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 01:58 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 01:58 IST
Al-Nassr's Unexpected Setback in Asian Champions League Opener
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Saudi Pro League champions Al-Nassr encountered a harsh defeat by Al-Ain in their Asian Champions League opener, losing 4-0. The match, held in the United Arab Emirates, marked a challenging start for Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates in the Elite challenge.

Al-Ain's Houssine Rahimi scored two crucial goals, with his brother Soufiane adding a third, before Giorgos Giakoumakis finalized their victory. Giakoumakis noted the team's maturity and ability to secure a substantial victory. Meanwhile, Al-Hilal celebrated a 2-1 triumph over Qatar's Al-Gharafa, overcoming a brief reduction to 10 men for both teams.

Ruben Neves and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored for Al-Hilal, who lead courtesy of a penalty and a second-half goal. As the tournament progresses, the top eight of the 16-team league will advance to the knockout rounds in Saudi Arabia, setting the stage for an exciting competition.

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