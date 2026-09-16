Al-Nassr's Unexpected Setback in Asian Champions League Opener

Saudi Pro League champions Al-Nassr encountered a harsh defeat by Al-Ain in their Asian Champions League opener, losing 4-0. The match, held in the United Arab Emirates, marked a challenging start for Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates in the Elite challenge.

Al-Ain's Houssine Rahimi scored two crucial goals, with his brother Soufiane adding a third, before Giorgos Giakoumakis finalized their victory. Giakoumakis noted the team's maturity and ability to secure a substantial victory. Meanwhile, Al-Hilal celebrated a 2-1 triumph over Qatar's Al-Gharafa, overcoming a brief reduction to 10 men for both teams.

Ruben Neves and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored for Al-Hilal, who lead courtesy of a penalty and a second-half goal. As the tournament progresses, the top eight of the 16-team league will advance to the knockout rounds in Saudi Arabia, setting the stage for an exciting competition.