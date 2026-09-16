The $38 Billion Price Tag: U.S. Conflict with Iran Strains Budgets and Stockpiles

The ongoing U.S. war against Iran has cost $38 billion to date, with monthly expenses rising. The Congressional Budget Office reports significant strain on U.S. munitions stockpiles and escalating energy prices, raising concerns over the country's defense readiness and economic impacts. The costs could expand federal budget deficits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 02:15 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 02:15 IST
The $38 Billion Price Tag: U.S. Conflict with Iran Strains Budgets and Stockpiles
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The U.S. conflict with Iran, now six months old, has incurred costs of $38 billion and continues to increase, according to a Congressional Budget Office report. The ongoing expenses are straining national munitions reserves and driving up energy costs, exacerbating concerns over U.S. economic and defense capabilities.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has acknowledged these financial pressures, close to the initially reported $37.5 billion, and highlighted efforts to secure funding to replenish depleted stockpiles. Despite the Pentagon's assertions of adequate resources, the CBO warns of potential issues responding to future conflicts.

The report highlights the broader implications of the war on U.S. fiscal health. Rising energy prices and public debt, exceeding $40 trillion, further underline the challenges. Comparisons to past U.S. conflicts showcase the continuing financial burdens of military engagements.

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