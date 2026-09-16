Seoul Court Triumph: $32.5 Million Victory Over Pyongyang

A Seoul court has mandated that North Korea must pay 44.6 billion won ($32.5 million) in damages related to the 2020 destruction of an inter-Korean liaison office, according to South Korean media sources. This ruling, the first in such a lawsuit from South Korea against Pyongyang, marks a significant development in inter-Korean relations.

The Seoul Central District Court's decision supports the South Korean government's claims, insisting Pyongyang compensate for the demolition that occurred in the Kaesong border town. Additionally, North Korea is required to cover litigation costs, as confirmed by media outlets. Both the court and the North Korean embassy in Beijing remained silent on requests for comment.

The South Korean Unification Ministry has expressed respect for this judicial outcome and is considering subsequent actions. The incident was labeled illegal by the South, noting that the lawsuit was filed in 2023 to avoid the impending expiration of the statute of limitations on the claims. However, collecting the awarded damages remains a challenge amid current Korean Peninsula tensions.