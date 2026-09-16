Battling the Blaze: Indonesia's Fight Against Worsening Forest Fires

Indonesia is facing an alarming situation as forest fires rage across Borneo, with West Kalimantan among the hardest-hit regions. The fires have intensified due to rare super-El Niño conditions, elevating temperatures and causing droughts.

As haze blankets the area, residents, including housewife Mimi Marlina, are struggling with deteriorating air quality. The situation is dire, with respiratory illnesses on the rise, prompting a grassroots response where volunteers distribute oxygen to those in need under the 'Rumah Oksigen' initiative.

The crisis extends beyond Indonesia, affecting neighboring countries like Singapore and Malaysia. The Indonesian government has escalated firefighting measures, with international support, including aircraft and crew from Japan, joining the efforts to combat the fires.